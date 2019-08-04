Investigation into Everett police-involved shooting in Revere under way
State Police detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting in Revere early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman.
The incident, which took place near 375 Washington Ave. in Revere at about 12:30 a.m., involved Everett police, David Procopio said in an e-mail Sunday.
State Police detectives, crime scene personnel, and ballisticians responded, he said. No further information was immediately available.
Washington Avenue runs along the borders of Everett, Revere, and Chelsea.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.