Man’s body recovered from Lake Winnipesaukee

A man’s body was found in Braun Bay in Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday morning, New Hampshire State Police said.

The man was found in a few feet of water by a paddle border in Moultonborough at about 7:47 a.m., State Police said in a statement. Officers were able to recover the man’s body and pronounced him dead after taking him to shore.

The man was not identified, and police provided no information about the cause of his death.