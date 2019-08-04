Man charged with threatening pedestrian with BB gun

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he threatened a pedestrian with a BB gun while driving near inthe Frankline County town of Shelburne on Saturday, police said.

Brock Cook, of Shelburne, was driving aggressively as he left Greenwood Park when the pedestrian motioned for him to slow down, Shelburne police said in a statement. Police said Cook drove past the pedestrian several times, pointed the BB gun at him, and made a death threat.

Police identified Cook and placed him under arrest three hours later, according to the statement. He was in his vehicle at the time of his arrest, and officers noticed that he appeared to have been drinking alcohol.