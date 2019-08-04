Man flown to R.I. hospital following jet-ski crash in Bourne
A man in his 20s sustained traumatic injuries in a jet-ski crash in Bourne on Sunday, officials said.
Bourne firefighters were called to respond to an incident in the area of Herring Pond at 3:17 p.m., said David Pelonzi, a department spokesman.
First responders arrived at a boat ramp on Little Sandy Pond Road where they found a man in his 20s suffering from “traumatic injuries” after two jet-skis collided, Pelonzi said.
The victim, who was not identified, was med-flighted to Rhode Island Hospital.
Pelonzi said the incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
No further information was immediately available.
