Man flown to R.I. hospital following jet-ski crash in Bourne

A man in his 20s sustained traumatic injuries in a jet-ski crash in Bourne on Sunday, officials said.

Bourne firefighters were called to respond to an incident in the area of Herring Pond at 3:17 p.m., said David Pelonzi, a department spokesman.

First responders arrived at a boat ramp on Little Sandy Pond Road where they found a man in his 20s suffering from “traumatic injuries” after two jet-skis collided, Pelonzi said.