Shark sightings begin again at Cape beaches

A day after a dozen shark sightings temporarily closed some Cape Cod and Nantucket beaches, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed four sightings in Wellfleet and Truro Sunday morning.

About an hour after low tide, the water at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was quickly vacated as swimmers were ordered out of the ocean by lifeguards at about 10:30 a.m., according to a Globe staffer who was at the beach.

The two sightings there were confirmed on the conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Two shark sightings near Ballston Beach in Truro were also confirmed.