NH teacher will return to classroom after students sang KKK jingle

DOVER, N.H. — A New Hampshire school district says a teacher will return to full-time teaching about being placed on paid leave after a video surfaced of his students singing a jingle about the Ku Klux Klan.

The Portsmouth Herald reports John Carver will resume teaching Aug. 28, when school starts. Dover School District Superintendent William Harbron says Carver completed a ‘‘mentoring and learning program’’ required for him to come back to the classroom.