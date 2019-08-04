Two firefighters injured in South Yarmouth blaze
Two firefighters were hospitalized while battling a two-alarm fire in South Yarmouth early Sunday morning, officials said.
Crews were met with heavy flames after rushing to a home at 80 Mayflower Terrace about 4 a.m., fire officials said in a statement.
All occupants of the home had safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. The two injured firefighters, who were taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated for exhaustion, have since been released and are recovering at home, fire officials said.
The blaze left the home severely damaged. Officials are investigating the incident, but do not consider the fire suspicious.
