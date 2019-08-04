Two perfect summer days precede potentially rainy week
Rain could be a factor through most of the workweek, but not before two pristine summer days work their magic.
Sunday will likely be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees in Boston and a gentle northwest breeze, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity is expected to be comfortable with dewpoints in the low 60s.
After an overnight low near 61, another charmer is expected Monday, with more sun, a high near 80, and a dewpoint that plummets to about 50, according to forecasters.
Rain could begin Tuesday, as a chance for showers develops in the area, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening, the weather service said.
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday afternoon, according to forecasters. The chance of showers hangs around through the day Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures are expected to remain consistent throughout the week, with highs near 84 Tuesday, 85 Wednesday, 84 Thursday, and 85 Friday, with lows near 70 degrees, according to the weather service.
