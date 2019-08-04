Woman injured in Salem drive-by shooting

The victim, an 18-year-old woman from Everett, was sent to Salem Hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet struck her stomach but did not penetrate it, according to Salem Police Captain Frederick Ryan.

Salem police received a call about gunshots at 10:57 p.m. in the area of 11 Chase Street.

A woman was shot in the stomach in a drive-by shooting in Salem on Saturday night.

Five bullet shell casings were found by police.

The victim said she was “looking at her phone when she heard the shots and felt pain in her stomach,” Ryan said. She told police she didn’t see the vehicle that drove by and shot at the parked car in which she was sitting.

The victim was in the driveway of the house of a friend, who police believe was the shooter’s intended target. Ryan said that he believes the friend knows who the shooter is but the friend is “not cooperating.”

Ryan said he thinks the shooting came in retaliation for what he called “issues outside of the city of Salem,” but he didn’t elaborate.

“Our detectives are working with the state police to investigate this further,” he said.

