Advocates says Trump condemnation of white supremacy must go beyond one speech

Beirich referenced Trump’s prior remarks denigrating lawmakers of color, Mexican immigrants, Muslims, and majority black countries, calling those statements “dehumanizing and demonizing language” that must end.

“To hear Donald Trump condemn white supremacy in such strong terms is beyond hypocritical,” said Heidi Beirich, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups. “ ... I think Trump needs to start with himself.”

President Trump’s condemnation Monday of white supremacy and bigotry following two weekend mass shootings will ring hollow unless he stops using inflammatory rhetoric himself, civil rights advocates said.

“He can set the tenor here, if he so chooses,” Beirich said. “The same goes for his colleagues in the GOP. They could also speak out against white supremacy and hatred and not engage in these divisive tactics.”



Advertisement

The national Republican Party on Monday tweeted an excerpt from Trump’s speech in which he called on Americans to “set destructive partisanship aside” and “find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion and love.”

The GOP also re-tweeted a message from Trump’s re-election campaign that said, “Democrats are using the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton to raise money for political groups that help elect Democrats. Their partisan opportunism and politicization of grief is shameful.”

In addition to partisanship, Trump explicitly called out racism in Monday’s speech, saying that in “one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,’’ adding that such “sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”

Trump delivered his speech after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Tex. killed at least 31 people. The suspect in the latter attack is believed to have posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed online prior to the rampage.

Robert Trestan, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England region, said Monday that Trump used “the right words” but cautioned that more must be done.

Advertisement

“Those words need to be backed up with action,” Trestan said. “ ... It also means not just calling out hatred, but not engaging in it.”

Trump has labeled an African-American member of Congress “low IQ,” and warned that illegal immigrants will “infest” the country. He also referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists” on the campaign trail and, soon after taking office, instituted a ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries entering the US, a controversial policy that the Supreme Court upheld last year.

The president’s rhetoric reached a boiling point last month when he suggested that four freshmen congresswomen of color should leave the country, prompting a fierce backlash.

“I think there’s a cumulative effect when you continuously dehumanize groups of people and target them,” Trestan said Monday. “Some people hear his words as a call to action, and for those people it’s a call to violence. So really, no speech should denigrate or dehumanize people.”

Prior to his speech Monday, Trump had taken to Twitter to link the scourge of mass shootings with immigration reform.

“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain,” Trump tweeted before the speech. “Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying ... this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

Advertisement

Those remarks, along with references in his speech to “gruesome and grisly video games” and mental illness, drew the ire of critics, including members of Massachusetts’s congressional delegation.

“White supremacy is not a mental illness,” said US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat seeking her party’s 2020 presidential nomination. “We need to call it what it is: Domestic terrorism. And we need to call out Donald Trump for amplifying these deadly ideologies.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, a Melrose Democrat, also zeroed in on Trump’s reference to mental health.

“Then why did you roll back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people struggling with mental illness to purchase guns?” Clark tweeted Monday.

She continued, “The American people don’t need hollow talking points. We need honesty and action. ... #MitchMcConnell. Bring. The. Senate. Back. The ball has been in your court since February when the @HouseDemocrats passed not one but TWO gun safety bills.”

And US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat who was one of the four congresswomen Trump referred to when he said those lawmakers should leave the country, tweeted out a quotation from the author James Baldwin.

“Please try to remember that what they believe, as well as what they do and cause you to endure, does not testify to your inferiority but to their inhumanity and fear,” the quotation said.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts representatives’ words were echoed by Ernest Coverson, campaign manager for Amnesty International USA’s End Gun Violence initiative.

“Gun violence reform cannot come at the expense of the human rights of any community,” Coverson said in a statement. “When President Trump links background checks for guns with immigration reform, he is once again demonizing immigrants and communities of color. The Trump administration will stop at nothing to shut down the border and limit safety to those who most need it. It is outrageous to denounce bigotry in one breath and terrorize the community that was targeted in one of these shootings.”

Coverson said the “first step in meaningful reform to address this crisis would be to pass legislation requiring background checks for the sale of every gun. There are too many guns, and insufficient laws today to keep track of them all.”

Material from the Associated Press, New York Times and prior Globe coverage was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.