After man allegedly punches bus driver in Randolph, crash injures 16

Sixteen people were injured in a bus crash in Randolph Monday after a passenger from Boston allegedly punched the driver, causing the bus to run into the back of a car and hit a telephone pole, officials said.

The injuries were not life-threatening, officials said. Matthew Young, 24, of Boston, was arrested and charged with attacking the driver, a 48-year-old man from Brockton.

Officials said Young attacked the driver after he did not let him off the Brockton Area Transit Authority bus. The authority’s buses operate on fixed routes with specific stops, and the driver “was not able to let the man off the bus at his desired stop,” officials said.