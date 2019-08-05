After man allegedly punches bus driver in Randolph, crash injures 16
Sixteen people were injured in a bus crash in Randolph Monday after a passenger from Boston allegedly punched the driver, causing the bus to run into the back of a car and hit a telephone pole, officials said.
The injuries were not life-threatening, officials said. Matthew Young, 24, of Boston, was arrested and charged with attacking the driver, a 48-year-old man from Brockton.
Officials said Young attacked the driver after he did not let him off the Brockton Area Transit Authority bus. The authority’s buses operate on fixed routes with specific stops, and the driver “was not able to let the man off the bus at his desired stop,” officials said.
Advertisement
Young is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.
The crash happened in the area of North Main and Grove streets at about 7:15 p.m. North Main Street, which is also Route 28, was closed for about an hour after the crash.
Two women in the car that was struck were taken to the hospital, as were the bus driver and a 10-year-old passenger on the bus.
“This attack on the driver made for a very dangerous situation for riders on the bus and anyone traveling in the immediate area,” Randolph Police Chief William Pace said in a statement. “Officers on scene were able to take the suspect into custody quickly.”
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.