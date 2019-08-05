Amid criticism it is skirting requirements, RMV to meet with local police

A Globe review of Massachusetts police departments last month found that the Registry has not consistently sent notifications of suspensions and revocations to local departments, even though it’s required under a measure, dubbed Haley’s law, that the Legislature passed after a 20-year-old Sharon woman was struck and killed in 2014 by a driver with a suspended license.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday at the Department of Transportation’s Park Plaza headquarters, comes as the Registry faces intense scrutiny over a raft of other administrative failures, namely that for years it ignored notices from other states about traffic violations by Massachusetts drivers.

Registry of Motor Vehicles leaders are meeting with local law enforcement this week to discuss how the agency notifies authorities about trouble drivers, weeks after dozens of police chiefs said the RMV wasn’t regularly alerting them as required by state law.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, who is attending the meeting, said it was at the Registry’s request and that he believes it will include a “small group” of officials, including acting Registrar Jamey Tesler. The Globe contacted Kyes and several other police officials Monday, more than two weeks after first reporting on the Registry’s spotty compliance.

“They want to hear from the police chiefs as to any concerns we have, any issues at all that involve the RMV, and then to certainly talk about Haley’s law and the notification procedures,” said Kyes, who is representing both the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association and the Major City Chiefs of Police Association, of which he’s president, at the session.

“Hopefully, it will be a productive meeting,” he said.

Patrick Marvin, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation, said Monday the Registry had reached out to the police chiefs association to “set up an opportunity to gather law enforcement’s feedback” on both the implementation and effectiveness of the law.

It wasn’t immediately clear who else would be attending Thursday’s meeting. Efforts to reach other officials at the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association were not successful Monday.

Registry critics applauded Tesler’s willingness to huddle with local law enforcement officials. State Representative Lou Kafka, a Stoughton Democrat who wrote Haley’s law, said he’s encouraged by the “positive steps to bring the Registry into full compliance with this law.”

The hope, Kafka said, is that the meeting “will bring us closer to making sure that municipal police departments have the information they need to be on lookout for drivers who should not be on the road.”

The law states that the Registry must “timely notify” police departments when it strips a resident’s license for certain reasons, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or refusing a chemical test.

The goal is to address flaws in information-sharing that were exposed by the death of Haley Cremer. Sharon police were never notified by the Registry that the driver of the car, Jeffrey Bickoff, who had a history of at-fault crashes, had his license suspended at the time. Sharon officials said they might have arrested him had they known about the suspension and spotted him driving.

Informal surveys conducted by the Globe and the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association last month found that the Registry enters updates of suspensions and revocations into a statewide database, leaving it to local departments to find that information on their own.

Some departments reported receiving only a smattering of advanced notices from the Registry. More than two dozen departments said the Registry is not in full compliance with the law, according to the police association’s survey.

Eight departments told the Globe that they receive written notices about suspensions only in cases in which a driver is considered an immediate threat to public safety.

A spokesman for the Registry’s parent agency insisted last month that it is complying with the law by making the information available through the database, known as Criminal Justice Information System, which is updated weekly.

State officials also provided the Globe with a 2015 letter from the Department of Criminal Justice Information Services and two other letters from the Registry in 2016 advising lawmakers and police chiefs of the database system.

However, that process puts the onus on officers to look up suspension and revocation information — causing confusion among some departments.

The Registry’s internal workings exploded into the public realm after the deaths of seven people in a crash in late June in New Hampshire, allegedly caused by a truck driver from West Springfield who should have been stripped of his Massachusetts commercial driver’s license.

Registrar Erin Deveney resigned shortly afterward. Registry officials have since said they knowingly stopped processing alerts from other states last year, and didn’t act for more than a year despite multiple warning flags.

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.