Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Charlestown
Boston police on Monday arrested a 65-year-old Everett resident for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man last month in Charlestown, authorities said.
Police in a statement identified the suspect as Allen Williams. The release said Williams was arrested Monday morning but didn’t provide details on what led investigators to him. It wasn’t known if Williams had hired a lawyer.
The statement did lay out some of the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.
“At about 11:24 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019, officers assigned to District A-15 (Charlestown) responded to a radio call to assist Everett PD in the area of 99 Alford Street in Charlestown,” police said. “On arrival, officers were notified by Boston EMS that the victim, an adult male, had suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Police haven’t identified the man.
Williams “will appear in Charlestown District Court on charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident After Causing Death and Operating a Motor Vehicle After Suspension or Revocation,” the statement said.
