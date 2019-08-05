Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Charlestown

Boston police on Monday arrested a 65-year-old Everett resident for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man last month in Charlestown, authorities said.

Police in a statement identified the suspect as Allen Williams. The release said Williams was arrested Monday morning but didn’t provide details on what led investigators to him. It wasn’t known if Williams had hired a lawyer.

The statement did lay out some of the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.