2 arrested on gun charges in Mattapan after illegally parking in bike lane

Boston police arrested two people on gun charges in Mattapan Sunday after their car was parked illegally in a bike lane and they attempted to flee the scene, officials said.

Randy Gonzalez, 25, of Dorchester, and Yulissa Diaz, 25, of Brockton, were arrested around 1:23 a.m. near 415 American Legion Highway after officers found their car among a group of vehicles, scooters, and pedestrians gathered and illegally parked in a bike lane, Boston police said in a statement.

“As officers pulled over to issue parking citations, one of the motor vehicles attempted to pull off into traffic. Officers activated their lights and sirens in order to conduct a traffic stop, but the motor vehicle refused to pull over,” the statement said.