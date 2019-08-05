2 arrested on gun charges in Mattapan after illegally parking in bike lane
Boston police arrested two people on gun charges in Mattapan Sunday after their car was parked illegally in a bike lane and they attempted to flee the scene, officials said.
Randy Gonzalez, 25, of Dorchester, and Yulissa Diaz, 25, of Brockton, were arrested around 1:23 a.m. near 415 American Legion Highway after officers found their car among a group of vehicles, scooters, and pedestrians gathered and illegally parked in a bike lane, Boston police said in a statement.
“As officers pulled over to issue parking citations, one of the motor vehicles attempted to pull off into traffic. Officers activated their lights and sirens in order to conduct a traffic stop, but the motor vehicle refused to pull over,” the statement said.
Officers saw Diaz, who was sitting in the back seat, duck out of sight before looking up again, police said.
“Once the motor vehicle came to a stop, officers approached and observed the occupants holding opened containers that smelled of alcohol,” the statement said.
The officers found a IZH-70 .380 ACP handgun behind Diaz’s seat, police said.
Gonzalez and Diaz were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Gonzalez also was issued a citation for possessing open containers of alcohol inside a motor vehicle.
Both were set to arraigned in Dorchester District Court Monday, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston Police spokesman.
