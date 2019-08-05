Gas leak shut down outside Beacon Hill building; workers check buildings

At around 9: 55 a.m. Monday, “a construction company hit a high pressure gas line in the street at 41 Temple St.,” the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. The building was evacuated as a result.

A gas leak on Temple Street in Beacon Hill has been shut down, officials said.

At approximately 9:55 a construction company hit a high pressure gas line in the street at 41 Temple St. We are evacuating the buildings on Temple St. pic.twitter.com/0mBhCE3zyi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 5, 2019

Firefighters monitored the air quality in the area while waiting for National Grid to shut down the leak, Boston fire officials said in a tweet at 11:04 a.m. Exactly an hour later, Boston fire tweeted that the leak had been shut down.

No injuries were reported, Boston fire said. The affected buildings were being checked to make sure they were safe before letting residents return.

Advertisement

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.