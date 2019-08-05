Boston police seeking man who allegedly attacked woman in South End on Sunday afternoon

In a statement, police said the “aggravated assault and battery” occurred at 4:55 p.m. in the area of 460 Harrison Ave.

Boston police are seeking a man who allegedly menaced a woman in the South End on Sunday afternoon.

“During the incident, an adult female victim was violently restrained by a white male in his thirties with a medium build, short brown hair, clean shaven, wearing a black baseball cap, blue t-shirt and black shorts, carrying a black back pack,” the statement said.

Police added that the woman “was able to free herself and call for help at which time the suspect fled the area on foot. Several witnesses attempted to stop the suspect but he was able to escape. The suspect was last seen running towards Albany Street where he jumped over a fence into the courtyard area of the Pine Street Inn. Responding officers searched the area to no avail.”

Advertisement

Authorities released a photo of the suspect sitting on the pavement and wearing a blue tee shirt that said “Ask me!”

Members of the public with information on the man’s whereabouts should call detectives at 617-343-5619. Tipsters can also drop a dime anonymously.

“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the release said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.