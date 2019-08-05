Cardinal O’Malley calls for leaders to act after ‘unacceptable’ mass shootings
Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, the archbishop of Boston, is calling the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend “unacceptable in any society” and called for leaders to keep guns out of the hands “of those who would use them to inflict devastating harm.”
O’Malley said in a statement released Monday that the attacks that claimed 31 lives and left dozens of others wounded were “fueled by hate and a disregard for human life.”
“We implore our elected leaders to rise above ideological differences and work together to address the serious issues facing our country by enacting meaningful and effective policies to end the violence,” said O’Malley in the statement. “This includes keeping firearms, particularly assault weapons, out of the hands of those who would use them to inflict devastating harm on our communities.”
Advertisement
He continued, “We must address inadequate mental health care in this country. Finally, we must work towards a more civil and just society that rejects all forms of violence and hatred in our country. The fabric of our national conscience is at risk.”
The shootings in Texas and Ohio were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the US, according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people are killed — not including the offender.
Including the two latest attacks, 126 people had been killed in the 2019 mass shootings.
Material from the Associated Press was used in the report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.