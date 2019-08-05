Cardinal O’Malley calls for leaders to act after ‘unacceptable’ mass shootings

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, the archbishop of Boston, is calling the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend “unacceptable in any society” and called for leaders to keep guns out of the hands “of those who would use them to inflict devastating harm.”

O’Malley said in a statement released Monday that the attacks that claimed 31 lives and left dozens of others wounded were “fueled by hate and a disregard for human life.”

“We implore our elected leaders to rise above ideological differences and work together to address the serious issues facing our country by enacting meaningful and effective policies to end the violence,” said O’Malley in the statement. “This includes keeping firearms, particularly assault weapons, out of the hands of those who would use them to inflict devastating harm on our communities.”