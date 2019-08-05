Former owner of fried chicken restaurants convicted of tax fraud

The former owner of fried chicken restaurants in Boston and Chelsea was convicted of tax fraud in federal court on Monday, the US Attorney’s office said.

A jury found Burhan Ud Din, 50, of Watertown, guilty of willfully failing to withholding and paying payroll taxes in 2010. Din, who at the time owned Crown Fried Chicken in Chelsea and Kennedy Fried Chicken in Boston, repeatedly reported false information about his number of employees and how much he paid in wages, officials said.

Din could be sentenced to as much as five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, officials said. Din was acquitted of charges of illegally procuring citizenship, officials said.