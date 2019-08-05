Former police commissioner Evans testifies in Boston Calling case

“I had no clue that was even going on,” Evans said Monday, testifying via video in US District Court on the last day of testimony of the extortion trial against two City Hall aides accused of forcing Crash Line into hiring members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 for the Sept. 5 festival.

“I would never have anything to do with that,” said Evans, who was called by lawyers for the defendants, Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan. “That’s way out of my league. I had no clue who they were hiring or who they weren’t hiring.”

Evans said all he cared about that summer was the safety of concertgoers at the popular Boston Calling festival, which motivated him to push back hard on Crash Line, the company behind it, at an acrimonious meeting at Boston Police headquarters in August 2014, about a week before the festival.

Prosecutors have described Crash Line founders, Brian Appel and Michael Snow, as victims of Brissette and Sullivan, who used Crash Line’s fear of the concert being shut down to force them into hiring nine Local 11 members just days before the festival.

But Evans gave a portrait of a greedy concert promoter who seemed more concerned with selling alcohol to maximize profits than working with police to make sure the festival was safe.

He recalled how Appel complained during the meeting that without longer hours, the concert would not be able to go on.

“I remember telling him, ‘If you have to make your money off alcohol, maybe you shouldn’t have the event,’” Evans said.

Prosecutors have insinuated that police changed hours on the company’s liquor license and imposed more restrictions as part of a plan to put pressure on Snow and Appel to give into city demands to hire from the union.

Evans was one of two witnesses the defense called Tuesday to make their case that the police concerns were completely independent of the ongoing conversations city officials were having about the union.

Evans said Appel wanted to serve alcohol for 11 hours without beer pens, which force concertgoers to stay under tents while they’re drinking. Evans said he wanted the beer pens and the hours curbed significantly. Appel was intractable, said Evans.

“This kid wasn’t being flexible,” said Evans. “He sort of felt entitled: ‘I’m going to get this one way or the other.’”

Evans’s testimony was shown on monitors to the jury. He was recorded on July 31 at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he is recovering from a hip injury, which he sustained when he fell during a recent run in Toronto.

Evans, who was appointed commissioner by Mayor Thomas M. Menino in 2013, is known for being an avid marathon runner. He became a potent symbol of Boston resilience in April 2013 when he finished the Boston Marathon and turned back to the finish line to respond to the terrorist attacks. He left the department in 2018 to take over security at Boston College.

On Monday, jurors saw him sitting in front of a white backdrop, dressed in a light blue polo shirt as he was asked if he had ever spoken with Brissette or Sullivan about interfering with Crash Line’s permits.

“I’ve never even met Mr. Sullivan,” Evans said. Sullivan is the city’s head of intergovernmental affairs.

As for Brissette, Evans said, they spoke regularly that summer in his capacity as director of tourism. But Brissette, Evans said, had nothing to do with the liquor license.

“Were you part of any agreement to try and slow down or hinder or [stop] the issuance of the liquor license?” Brissette’s lawyer, William Kettlewell, asked.

“Absolutely not,” Evans said.

Evans said he called the meeting with Crash Line after one of his captains told him about excessive drinking and drinking by minors at the May 2014 event. Defense attorneys had said during their openings that a sexual assault took place but Evans was not asked about that incident, according to the deposition played in court Monday.

Police have refused to confirm whether a sexual assault occurred at the festival, citing the confidentiality of the alleged victim.

On Aug 4, 2014, Boston Police Captain Kenneth Fong, whose district covered City Hall Plaza, sent Evans an e-mail about a 22-year-old woman who reported a sexual assault during the event, according to internal e-mails the Globe received following a public documents request.

Evans’s testimony followed Patricia Malone, an attorney who was head of the consumer affairs and licensing office in 2014. Malone testified that neither Brissette nor Sullivan had any control over the entertainment license that was eventually issued to Crash Line.

“Did Mr. Brissette ever ask you to delay your action on the Boston Calling” festival?, Kettlewell asked

“No, he did not,” Malone said.

“Same question as to Mr. Sullivan,” Kettlewell said.

“No, he did not,” Malone replied.

Prosecutors tried to undermine her testimony by bringing up a prior statement she made to federal investigators in 2016 when they were looking into the alleged actions of Brissette and Sullivan.

Assistant United States Attorney Laura Kaplan asked if she recalled telling agents that Brissette had a lot of political power and that he, along with other department heads, could slow down permits if they wanted.

“No, I do not,” Malone replied.

“Did you ever tell an applicant they needed to hire city labor?” Kaplan asked.

“Never,” she said. “That wasn’t my job.”

The jury is expected to start deliberating Tuesday following closings by the defense and prosecutors.

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.