Holyoke shooting victim identified
Authorities have identified a man shot to death in Holyoke on Saturday as Andrew Musgrave, 31.
Musgrave, who lived in Amherst, was found shot outside 285 Maple St. around 11:30 p.m, officials said.
Officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area just before the first 911 call was received, officials said.
Musgrave was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The shooting is under investigation.
