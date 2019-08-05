Judge ‘very likely’ to let immigration suit continue as a class action

The government has opposed the lawsuit, arguing that a final judgment for the plaintiffs in a class-action suit would have “severe ramifications on immigration procedures.” The government opposes certification of the lawsuit as a class action and argues that due-process claims don’t apply.

The ACLU of Massachusetts and the ACLU of New Hampshire filed suit in June, alleging the federal government had unlawfully detained three plaintiffs after flawed detention hearings. The civil liberties groups said the detainees were unconstitutionally required to show they posed neither a threat to others nor a flight risk.

Chief Judge Patti B. Saris of US District Court in Boston is “very likely” to allow a complaint that the government has denied due process to detained immigrants to proceed as a class-action lawsuit, she said Monday.

At a hearing on Monday, Saris ordered the defendants to submit a response within 30 days.

The plaintiffs include Gilberto Pereira Brito, who lives with his wife and three children in Brockton; Florentin Avila Lucas, a New Hampshire dairy worker; and Jacky Celicourt, a Nashua, N.H., resident who fled Haiti to escape political persecution.

The complaint states that all three were held in immigration detention centers even though they were not flight risks and faced prejudice in the hearings that are held to determine whether detainees can be released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. All have since been released, according to court documents.

Brito came to the United States illegally in 2005 and has in the past been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and driving after suspension of his license. The lawsuit states that Pereira Brito has not been charged with or convicted of any crimes since 2009.

ICE arrested Brito in early March and held him for more than three months. An immigration judge declined to release him on bond because he failed to prove “that he neither poses a danger to the community nor is a risk of flight,” according to the complaint.

In Lucas’s case, an immigration judge denied bond because Lucas did not immediately allow Border Patrol agents to handcuff him when he was arrested in Lebanon, N.H., according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Celicourt was denied bond because he had been convicted of stealing headphones worth $5.99, had overstayed his visa, and had worked without permission from his employer.

The ACLU argues these detentions run contrary to past federal court decisions by denying due process granted under the Fifth Amendment, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the Administrative Procedures Act.

Saris indicated she hopes to move this case along swiftly to the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

“I have some concerns that, as far as I can tell, the immigration judges are simply ignoring the cases, not just here but in the rest of the country,” Saris said Monday.

Dan McFadden, an attorney for the ACLU of Massachusetts, said he was pleased that the case may proceed quickly.

The suit also alleges that 268 bond hearings in the past six months in immigration courts in Boston and Hartford resulted in a denial of bond. The ACLU says this is one of the reasons it’s seeking a class-action suit.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH.