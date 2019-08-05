Lawyers for Newton judge, ex-court officer seek evidence to decide on separating cases

They were not in court Monday, but their attorneys requested transcripts from grand jury testimony and notes federal agents took during their investigation.

Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of a federal proceeding. She and her co-defendant, former court officer Wesley MacGregor, have both pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for a Newton District Court judge and a former court officer who are accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade a federal agent asked for more evidence from prosecutors on Monday to decide whether they want to separate the cases.

MacGregor’s lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio, said she wanted to be able to read the grand jury testimony about her client, who is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.

“They could be blaming my client, I don’t know. But I need to know, in order to think about whether or not we have to sever this case from Judge Joseph’s case,” she said. “And in reverse, in terms of Judge Joseph, my client testified in front of the grand jury. In terms of his testimony, I don’t know how they make a valid determination as to whether or not they need to sever without seeing those transcripts.”

A federal prosecutor noted that while grand jury testimony is typically secret, defense attorneys have already received a portion of the transcripts.

“We do not view this as a severable case,” said Assistant US Attorney Christine J. Wichers.

US District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell did not rule on the motions Monday, but said he likely will make a decision by the end of the week.

Attorneys for Joseph and MacGregor are scheduled to file motions by Sept. 6 for the charges against them to be dismissed. A trial date has not been scheduled.

When the indictment was handed down, US Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said his decision to prosecute the case was about the “rule of law.”

“This case is not intended as a policy statement, at least not beyond making the point that the laws have to apply equally even if you’re a state court judge,” Lelling said in April.

At the time, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey called the indictment “a radical and politically motivated attack on our state and the independence of our courts.”

Prosecutors allege that Joseph and MacGregor conspired to help Jose Medina-Perez, a Dominican national, escape an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in a Newton courtroom. He is identified in court records as A.S., for “alien subject.”

A courtroom clerk asked the ICE agent to step outside the courtroom and wait for Medina-Perez in the lobby, records show. Richmond Joseph then allegedly turned off the courtroom recorder for 52 seconds.

MacGregor is accused of escorting Medina-Perez, a lawyer, and an interpreter to a back door and using his security key to let him out of the courthouse, records show.

Maria Cramer, Andrea Estes, and Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com.