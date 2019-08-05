Man arraigned on charges of attacking Suffolk deputy sheriff

One of the men accused of attacking a Suffolk deputy sheriff in the so-called “Methadone Mile” area was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Monday where not guilty pleas were entered, according to Boston police and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

Sean Stuart, 51, is charged with participating in the assault of a deputy sheriff who was on Atkinson Street last Thursday when a verbal confrontation escalated into an alleged physical assault and an attempted robbery.

Stuart is accused of kicking the deputy sheriff who was also hit with a metal pipe during the incident as the victim was heading to work at the South Bay House of Correction. He was arraigned in the Roxbury courthouse on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, according to Rollins’ office.