2 Mass. men arrested in armed robbery attempt in Maine

Two Massachusetts men were arrested Monday for allegedly trying to steal marijuana plants and cash in York, Maine, federal prosecutors said.

Eric Mercado, 32, of Lowell, Steven Hardy, 42, of Maynard, and other unnamed men allegedly drove to a residence in York, Maine, on May 10 to commit an armed home invasion and robbery, Maine US Attorney Halsey Frank’s office said in a statement.

During the robbery attempt, a scuffle ensued, and the men were unable to steal the money and marijuana plants they came for.