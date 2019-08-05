Microburst in Attleboro downs hundreds of trees and knocks out power

Multiple roads were closed due to floods, several hundred trees fell, and over 2,000 homes lost power, Heroux said.

The peak of the storm hit Attleboro, North Attleborough, Rehoboth, Dighton, and New Bedford from about 4:50 to 5:10 p.m., said Hayden Frank, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Norton.

A powerful microburst in Attleboro Sunday mowed down hundreds of trees, flooded streets and knocked out power, said Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.

“Nobody knew we were going to get hit with a such a sudden violent windstorm. You can drive from one damaged area to another damaged area a few blocks away and it’ll look completely normal, no trees or branches on the ground, and then suddenly it looks like a war zone,” Heroux said.

Dozens of people reported trees fell on their homes, the mayor said. There were no injuries due to the storm, he said.

Only a few dozen homes were still without power as of Monday afternoon, Heroux said.

“It’s a lengthy cleaning process. The National Grid has to turn off power and then the [Parks and Forestry Department] has to remove debris off roadways,” the mayor said.

The sudden storm was nothing unusual for this time of year, according to the NWS.

“When you get thunderstroms this time of year, if conditions are right, they can put out a very localized area of strong winds. It just went through more of a populated area, and when it goes through a more populated area, you’ll hear more reports,” Frank said.

