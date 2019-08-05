More than 200 years ago, a fire destroyed scores of buildings downtown. Selectmen issued this plea.

Before it was over, about 90 buildings were destroyed. In order to contain the blaze, firefighters were called in to help from Brookline, Cambridge, Charlestown, Milton, Roxbury, and Watertown.

In the early morning hours of July 30, 1794, a ropewalk, a building where ropes were woven by hand, caught fire in Boston. The blaze spread quickly through the low-rise residential buildings in the area currently bordered by Milk Street, Pearl Street, Purchase Street, and Congress Street.

“You, probably, before this, have heard of the vast devastation lately made in this town by fire – the destruction of property thereby is beyond our present calculations; it exceeds, however, in the opinion of many, any accident of the kind ever before experienced in this place,” the Boston Board of Selectmen wrote in a broadside at the time.

“Short, but fervent, is the request of the really distressed,” the heading on the public appeal read.

“At a legal meeting of the inhabitants of this town, we were requested to write you on this occasion, to inform you that any assistance you may see cause to afford, will be gratefully received and acknowleldged, and shall be faithfully appropriated,” the broadside closed.

The unusual document with the call for help after the “horrid fire” will be on display at the State Library of Massachusetts until Aug. 29, officials said.

The“Appeal from Boston for Aid after the Great Fire, 1794,” is part of a rotating exhibit in a new case that allows for the safe display of older historical documents due to its UV filters and SmartGlass, the library said in a blog post.

Broadsides were printed public service announcements or advertisements that were posted around town during the 17th and 18th centuries, according to the Massachusetts Historical Society.

The broadside on display was issued by the Board of Selectmen, Boston’s governing body at the time, on Aug. 5, 1794. It was posted and distributed to neighboring towns in an effort to raise money and call attention to the residents whose lives were changed “in an instant, from a situation convenient and comfortable, to a state of deplorable poverty and want,” the document reads.

America did not have insurance companies to help after fires at the time. The first American insurance company was organized by Ben Franklin in 1752, according to britannica.com. The Philadelphia Contributorship still exists today.

Before the urgent call for aid could go on display at the Massachusetts State House, the library restored the historical document by removing tape and conducting a very careful cleaning, State Librarian Albie Johnson said.

The tape is believed to be from a repair to the document during the 1930s, “when conservation standards were different than they are now,” Johnson said. A preservation librarian carefully removed the tape and then used thin archival Japanese paper to repair any tears.

The library has been collecting historical items since the 1800s, but this broadside in particular was especially interesting, Johnson said.

“We have a very large collection, thousands of things,” Johnson said. “We try to find something that is cool and interesting to people.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.