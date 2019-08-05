Newton accountant charged with wire fraud, filing false tax return

A Newton accountant was charged Monday with stealing $1.6 million from an elderly client and a former client’s estate, federal prosecutors said.

Jeffrey Kellem, 49, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. He allegedly stole the money between December 2016 and February.

Kellem also failed to report more than $500,000 in income in 2017, allowing him to evade about $150,000 in taxes, prosecutors said.