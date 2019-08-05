scorecardresearch

One person seriously injured in Route 495 crash

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,August 5, 2019, 14 minutes ago

One person was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Route 495 in Haverhill on Monday evening, State Police said.

Initial reports indicated that a box truck crashed near exit 48 around 8 p.m., according to State Police spokesperson Trooper James DeAngelis.

Lanes on both sides of the highway were closed because of the crash, Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard said in a tweet.

This story is developing.

