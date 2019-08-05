One person seriously injured in Route 495 crash
One person was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Route 495 in Haverhill on Monday evening, State Police said.
Initial reports indicated that a box truck crashed near exit 48 around 8 p.m., according to State Police spokesperson Trooper James DeAngelis.
Lanes on both sides of the highway were closed because of the crash, Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard said in a tweet.
Now #Haverhill @MassDOT says tractor trailer has crashed resulting in 2 lanes closed northbound & 1 lane closed southbound near exit 48. Driver was traveling SB crossed median & crashed on NB side— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 6, 2019
This story is developing.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.