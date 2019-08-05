Pembroke man charged with drunk driving after allegedly blocking buses at Ruggles T stop

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police identified the suspect as Jason Howe, 33. Here’s how he allegedly ran afoul of the law:

On Saturday night, a Pembroke man allegedly parked his vehicle in a manner that kept buses from leaving the Ruggles T stop. And, police say, he was drunk behind the wheel.

“On August 3, 2019 at approximately 11:51PM Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA Ruggles busway for a car blocking/preventing buses from entering or exiting the station,” the release said. “Upon arrival officers observed a Honda Accord, with the engine running, the driver’s side door open and parked vertically completely blocking the lower busway.”

Police spoke with Howe and determined he was allegedly impaired.

“Officers, based on their personal observations, suspected Howe was under the influence of alcohol,” the statement said. “After series of tests Howe was placed into custody for Operating a MV while Intoxicated and transported to TPD HQ for the arrest booking process. During the booking process Howe was administered a Breath Test which showed he was three times over the legal limit.”

It wasn’t known if Howe had hired a lawyer.

