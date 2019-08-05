Police ID body pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee

Authorities have identified a man whose body was pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday as Benjamin Whitehill, a 34-year-old from Peterborough, N.H.

Officers responded to Braun Bay in Moultonborough shortly before 7:50 a.m. after a paddle boarder reported a body in the water, according to New Hamsphire State Police.

Authorities found the man in a few feet of water. He was taken to shore and pronounced dead.