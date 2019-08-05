Police ID body pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee
Authorities have identified a man whose body was pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday as Benjamin Whitehill, a 34-year-old from Peterborough, N.H.
Officers responded to Braun Bay in Moultonborough shortly before 7:50 a.m. after a paddle boarder reported a body in the water, according to New Hamsphire State Police.
Authorities found the man in a few feet of water. He was taken to shore and pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation suggests that Whitehill and his friends arrived at Braun Bay on Saturday. When his friends were ready to leave, they could not find Whitehill, but assumed he had left with another boater, officials said.
Advertisement
The next morning, his friends found Whitehill’s “untouched personal effects” and returned to the area to search for him, officials said. When his friends arrived, Marine Patrol units had received the emergency call and were already there, police said.
An investigation is ongoing, although foul play is not suspected, authorities said.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.