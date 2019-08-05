Saoirse’s legacy is empathy

But it was more than just family. It was an array of young friends that Saoirse had picked up like a magnet along the way, from the Cape, from Ireland, from Boston College, where she was going to be a senior; young people drawn to her upbeat nature, her fierce loyalty to friends, her keen sense of empathy, especially for those who, like her, suffered from depression and other forms of mental illness.

What was striking about the overflow crowd was the youth of so many. Some of that was due to all those young Kennedy cousins, who, when you get them together, could fill a small concert hall.

Fifteen minutes before the Mass for the repose of the soul of Saoirse Kennedy Hill got underway, every seat inside Our Lady of Victory Church was taken. Others stood against the walls of the old Cape Cod church that has seen so much loss from just one family.

Her father, Paul Hill, his heart broken in a million pieces, noticed all the young people. He and Courtney Kennedy, Saoirse’s mother, drew some solace from that, and when you have to bury your only child, you will take solace wherever you can find it.

Advertisement

Paul Hill urged the young people to go forward and multiply, spread Saoirse’s ethos, which was to be a little more patient, a little more tolerant, and lot more kind.

Her uncle, Bobby Kennedy Jr., remembered that on Saoirse’s birthday this year, she and her father delivered a bunch of pizzas to the nurses at the maternity ward at the hospital in Georgetown where she was born 22 years ago.

It was one of those simple acts of kindness that defined her.

And yet for all her light, she struggled with depression, trying to figure out, as Tim Shriver, one of her mother’s cousins put it, how to love herself more.

Advertisement

Bobby Kennedy said that when Saoirse wrote openly and movingly about her struggle with depression when she was a senior at Deerfield Academy, some people worried other kids at that high-achieving school would shun her. But, he said, just the opposite happened.

Kids flocked to her. Some because they shared her struggles, others because they just get it, because they want to be allies, not judgmental jerks.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s death attracted international attention because she is a member of one of the most famous, powerful, and star-crossed families on earth.

There was similar attention, and cause for sympathy and even hope, when the actor and comedian Robin Williams, the fashion designer Kate Spade, and the globe-trotting chef and food connoisseur Anthony Bourdain died after struggling with depression for much of their lives.

But in a country where the law says we must treat mental health with the same resources and attention as physical illnesses, the wider culture lags behind. Stigma remains ingrained in so many attitudes when it comes to mental illness. People, families, are afraid they’ll be thought less of or ostracized if the illness is acknowledged. Resources remain scarce.

Cultures change much more slowly than laws. It was always tempting but wholly unrealistic to expect that the death of a celebrity would produce a cultural shift when it comes to understanding, and to spur empathy for and support of those suffering from depression and other forms of mental illness.

Advertisement

But even as so many mourn Saoirse Kennedy Hill, her untimely, horribly premature death offers a more realistic, more hopeful example: She changed lives one at a time. Every person who met her came away just a little more understanding, a little more patient, a little more tolerant.

Her greatest legacy is her empathy, and it is immortal.

Saoirse spent so much time in or on the ocean that she seemed part fish. Paul Hill said goodbye to his daughter by quoting the lyrics from a song, “This Is the Sea,” by The Waterboys, one of their favorites bands:

That was the River,

This is the Sea,

Once you were tethered,

Now you are free.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cullen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeCullen.