South Boston woman arrested on charges of spitting in face of disabled woman
A South Boston woman was arrested by Transit Police for allegedly spitting in the face of a disabled person and then physical assaulting the person in Harvard Square last Wednesday.
Joanna Drafahl, 20, is charged with assault and battery on a disabled person, Transit Police wrote in a posting.
According to police, the encounter between Drafahl and the disabled person took place around 11:15 a.m. July 31.
Police posted a photo of the suspect on tpdnews411.com and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Transit Police said Drafahl was identified as the alleged suspect “as a direct result of tips from our riding public.”
