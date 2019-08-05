State Police rescue woman who fell 30 feet from tower in Blue Hills Reservation

When they arrived, the woman was alert and conscious. She had sustained a minor head injury and severe ankle injury, Flaherty said.

At around 1:3o p.m., two troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Milton Barracks responded to a call that a 21-year-old woman had fallen 30 feet while climbing Eliot Tower near Summit Road, Sergeant Scott Flaherty, a State Police spokesman, said.

State Police rescued a woman who plunged 30 feet from a tower at Blue Hills Reservation in Milton Monday afternoon, police said.

The woman had fallen into a wooded area of the mountain off the main hiking trail. In order to reach her, Troopers John DeNapoli and Stephen Hernandez hiked through “very rocky terrain,” Flaherty said. Luckily, she was found only a quarter mile off the trail, and the rescue took about 25 minutes, he said.

The woman fell while climbing a tower that she was not supposed to be on, Flaherty said. Another challenge in this call was the weather, but luckily neither the emergency responders nor the victim was affected by dehydration in this case, he said.

“When you have emergency response with EMS, fire, and police, obviously heat is a challenge,” Flaherty said.

Emergency Medical Services, Canton fire, and Milton fire also responded to the scene. The woman was transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, Flaherty said.

