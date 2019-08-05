The voice you hear is Nantucket Sound’s guardian angel

Sheila Lucey, a woman who has made the waterfront her livelihood, is wearing a pink Coast Guard Academy ball cap, and she stares out with steely blue eyes from the controls of her 23-foot center-console patrol boat, her 10-year-old mutt, Chance, by her side.

NANTUCKET — The kid speeding on the white, high-powered jet ski has no idea he’s breaking the law. And as he churns up a wide and turbulent wake in Nantucket Harbor, he’s clueless that he’s drawn the stern attention of these waters’ chief law enforcement officer.

And she barks a stern warning: “Hey!’’

“Hi,’’ the kid meekly responds. He’s too far away and incorrectly assumes this is a friendly mariner-to-mariner morning greeting.

It’s not.

“Nope,’’ Lucey says. “Not ‘hi.’ ’’

She pauses, and knowing that she’ll see the kid again before the summer’s through, turns the exchange into a one-woman, stage-whispered, seafaring comedy sketch.

“Stop!’’ she pretends to shout with a wide grin as the lucky kid roars away. “Or I’ll say ‘Stop!’ again.’’

Her auburn hair pokes out from beneath her cap and blows in the wind and she flashes the comfortable smile of a woman who’s lived her life on the water and has seen it all.

Because she has.

“If I got lost at sea and I have to make one radio call, it would be to Sheila,’’ said Jim McPherson, a retired Coast Guard captain and former chief of staff responsible for New England rescue missions from Canada to New York City.

“She’s gruff and she’s tough and she backs it up,’’ he said. “She can do it. She embodies the idea of: I will risk my life to save yours. Without a doubt. She’s done so many rescues, this is her island.”

Spend some time with her on the water, as I did the other day under a blinding summer sun, or sit down with the young lifeguards she now leads with a regimented vigor, and you would have no doubt about that.

Or trace her remarkable personal journey to this island, home to yachts roughly the size of Luxembourg, the seaside playground for people with last names like Buffett (Jimmy) and Belichick (Bill), and watch her cruise among local workers whose collars are decidedly blue.

Lucey, 54, has found her island home.

She’s the second-oldest of seven kids born to a Catholic school kindergarten teacher. Lucey never enjoyed her own schools in Lynnfield and Wakefield, and never saw Cape Cod until she joined the Coast Guard.

“I had never been on a plane before I got on that plane to go to Cape May,’’ she told me in her second-floor harbormaster’s office the other day.

What followed — 36 summers ago — was eight weeks of boot camp and a 24-year career that stretched out before her like the Atlantic horizon on a crystalline summer’s day.

Her first assignment in the Coast Guard took her to Woods Hole.

“I had never been to Cape Cod before, but I knew it was close,’’ she said. “Now, I’ve spent most of my life on the Cape and Islands.’’

As a 22-year-old, she was in charge of a million-dollar boat. She later patrolled off Cuba and Haiti. She set buoys. She tended lighthouses.

Once, when a lost mariner sent a distress signal, she tried to calm him down.

“I’m like, ‘Where are you? Geographically where are you?’

“And he’s like, ‘I’m under the moon.’ ’’

Her response? “Not helpful. So am I.’’

When John F. Kennedy Jr.’s single-engine plane crashed 20 years ago in the waters west of Martha’s Vineyard, Lucey was part of the team that recovered his body along with the bodies of his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and her older sister, Lauren Bessette.

“We wanted to treat them with dignity,’’ she said. “And that’s what we did.’’

Her decision to leave the Coast Guard in 2007 after nearly a quarter-century was a difficult one. But staying meant a transfer off Nantucket, where she began her Coast Guard duties in 2002. And by then, she had fallen in love with this place.

The feeling has been mutual.

“She’s very down to earth. She’s not an alarmist,’’ said Nantucket’s town manager, C. Elizabeth Gibson. “She’s one of these people who you can tell whatever you want to, but she needs to look at it herself. As town manager, I have a lot of worries. But the harbor is not one of them.’’

Her transition from the Coast Guard to the helm of the harbor carried with it the rigorous regime to which she had grown accustomed. Simply put: She does not mess around.

“There’s still a lot of people who need education on boating and how to be safe,’’ she said. “This isn’t a place where you can make a mistake. It’s not forgiving. You get south of this island and you’re going to be south of this island for a long time.’’

When she became harbormaster in 2012, after a five-year stint as assistant harbormaster, she began to polish her maritime domain, which includes 50 lifeguards on nine beaches, 2,200 moorings, a 100-slip marina, a 12-person dock staff, and responsibility for young men and women whose day job is saving lives.

“There’s no alcohol because it’s town property, and that’s a big thing when you’re dealing with 18- to 20-year-olds,’’ she said. “They are required to take a urinalysis because they’re in the life-saving business, and I can’t have them under the influence when they’re doing it.’’

In other words, the stakes are high.

Katherine Pittman, 19, found that out two summers ago when a man drowned at Nobadeer Beach on a day of high surf and strong rip currents.

“She came down right after and sat with us on the beach for the rest of the day and allowed us to be sad about it,’’ said Pittman, then a lifeguard, who this year begins her sophomore year at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. “Sheila taught us how to work as a team. That’s something that I will take with me into my career in the Coast Guard.’’

Pauline Proch, executive director at Egan Maritime Institute, a nonprofit that celebrates Nantucket’s rich maritime history, said Lucey has transformed the docks of her harbor into an outdoor classroom of sorts for kids for whom a more conventional education has been a struggle.

“Sheila gets it,’’ said Proch. “I’ve watched her take kids who have struggled, who would be considered slipping through the cracks, and she understands there isn’t one route to get from A to B. So she takes her time. And she has their respect. She has their trust.’’

Egan Maritime will honor Lucey at a luncheon on Wednesday for “her immeasurable contributions to the island and its youth.’’ There will be plenty of high-fives, plenty of toasts, and lots of sea stories about the girl from Boston who had never seen Cape Cod and the Islands until she adopted Nantucket, the place where she still stands watch.

“How lucky I am,’’ she said as the harbor bustled outside her window. “I feel blessed. I would never have never dreamed about living on Nantucket, having such a great job, and being able to serve a community that’s been nothing but great to me.’’

Those are the carefully plotted coordinates of a voyage of a lifetime.