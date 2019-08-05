They showed up to buy iPhones in South Boston. Instead they got robbed, and police caught a suspect.

The first theft occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the area of 12 Crowley Rogers Way, police said.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Rayquan LeCount, 22. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer, though he allegedly had a sinister plan when he arranged to meet the unsuspecting couples, according to Boston police.

Police arrested a South Boston man for allegedly robbing two couples in the neighborhood in the span of about three hours Sunday, luring the victims to meetings under the pretense of selling them iPhones, officials said.

“On arrival, officers located two victims, an adult male and an adult female, who stated that they had agreed to meet an unidentified person to purchase an iPhone for a predetermined amount of money via an online website,” the statement said.

Unbeknownst to the victims, LeCount wasn’t peddling 4G service, according to police.

“When they arrived at the location, they handed the money to two males who then fled the area on foot,” the statement said. “When the male victim attempted to confront the suspects, they made threats to shoot him, although no firearm was displayed.”

The second incident occurred around 6:25 p.m., while the first couple gave a statement to investigators, according to the release.

“[W]hile the victims of the original robbery were being interviewed at District C-6, a call came in for a similar incident in the area ... directly next to the police station,” the statement said. “Officers quickly located two additional victims, an adult male and an adult female, who stated that they had just been robbed under the same circumstances as the first two victims.”

Police said they used “numerous investigative resources” to identify LeCount as the suspect and locate him. He now faces charges of armed robbery, unarmed robbery, and threats to commit a crime, police said.



