Things will start to cool down this month

August is still a summer month in the same way that February is still a winter month. February is the final month of meteorological winter, and August is the final month of meteorological summer. August can bring some early hints of the season to come, but it would be unusual to see a cool early fall. Because of the changing climate, it’s much more likely that February would turn springlike before August would bring about crisp days. It’s important to note all of this, because trends help dictate what happens in the future.

August 2018 was the hottest August on record in Boston, and last month was the hottest July on record. It’s unlikely we will break a record for August; even in our present warming environment we generally don’t see back-to-back record warm months.

With July in the books and almost a week in August, it’s worth looking at what may happen weatherwise the rest of the month.

The average temperature in August starts in the low 80s and ends up in the upper 70s. There’s not a lot of temperature loss, and the chances of reaching 90 don’t really diminish until the final week or so.

Climatological normals for August in Boston show a decrease in temperature. It is often a dry month. (NOAA)

Humidity can be a problem, as we saw last August when nearly every day had dew points well above 60. In order to get a very humid August, high pressure would need to sit off the shoreline and bring in air from the southwest. I think this month is going to be more comfortable than 2018. The-long range forecast indicates average to slightly-cooler-than-average temperatures over the next week to 10 days, followed by more average temperatures.

The middle of August may bring some of the most comfortable air of the month. (NOAA)

One of the big reasons why temperatures fall in August is because the sun will not be as strong. Each day, the highest point the sun reaches will be lower than the day before. We are continuing to lose daylight and the pace of loss will increase. Soon we will see less than 14 hours of daylight, and we’ll be at around 12 hours of daylight in the third week of September.

By mid-August Boston will see less than 13 hours of daylight. (timeanddate.com)

August also sees an increase in hurricane activity. While the hurricane season started in June, it doesn’t peak until September. The first half of the month looks like it will be relatively quiet in the Atlantic.

Traditionally storms will originate further north later in August. (National Hurricane Center)

August may be the final month of meteorological summer, but because of climate change September has become increasingly warm, and the feeling of summer often lingers. You might not have as much daylight, but there’s going to be a lot of summerlike weather well after the kids are back in school.

The month of September is warmer on average than it was a few decades ago. (NOAA)

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.