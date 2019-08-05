Three-alarm fire causes $1 million in damage at Nantucket resort

The Nantucket Fire Department received a 911 call about a fire at The Summer House inn and restaurant at 17 Ocean Ave. at 12:50 p.m., and the first crews at the scene found flames on the third floor of the building. The fire was brought under control by 2 p.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials reported heavy fire damage to the third floor of the building and smoke and water damage on the first and second floors, and the property was determined to be uninhabitable by the building inspector. The loss is estimated to be approximately $1 million, fire officials said.

Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Summer House operates a restaurant and rental cottages at the site. Murphy said the building damaged by the fire “contains the restaurant.”

“The cottages are the guest rooms and they are not able to be used as of last night due to loss of power,” Murphy said in an e-mail. “The electricity was disconnected to the main building which feeds the cottages.”

