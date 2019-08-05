Two Truro beaches closed due to shark sighting
Head of the Meadow Beach and Coast Guard Beach in Truro were closed for an hour Monday afternoon due to a shark sighting, the town of Truro said in an alert.
A shark was spotted off Coast Guard Beach at around 1:45 p.m., promoting a one-hour closure of the water. Swimming at Head of Meadow Beach was also closed until 2:45 p.m. due to the sighting.
These closures come after a weekend of heavy shark activity, with more than a dozen sightings closing Cape Cod and Nantucket beaches on Saturday and Sunday.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.
Advertisement