Two turkeys shot with arrows in Sudbury; police look for suspects

Fresh Start was notified of two different turkeys shot with arrows on July 24 and Thursday, Aug. 1, said Ashley Makridakis, a wildlife rehabilitator for Fresh Start.

Massachusetts Environmental Police are looking for the person or persons who shot at least two turkeys with an arrow in Sudbury within the past two weeks, Fresh Start Wildlife Rehab said.

“It’s a flock of turkeys. Just kind of your friendly neighborhood flock. Two of them in the flock have an arrow sticking out of their back and one of the turkeys is a mom and has three babies,” Makridakis said.

Turkeys can live at least one year with an arrow in its back, Makridakis said. But if the arrows prevent turkeys from flying, the animals may be eaten if it cannot fly into a tree to roost overnight. One of the turkeys was pictured with an arrow in its left wing, and the other with an arrow in its lower right back.

A turkey has been living in Hudson for about a year with an arrow in its back because it was not struck in its flying feathers, Makridakis said.

“Avian species in general are very, very good at masking their pain and weaknesses because they’re flock animals and possess a pecking order mentality. So if they show weakness, they’ll get pecked to death,” Makridakis said.

The Sudbury turkeys were shot with the arrows after Massachusetts hunting season ended in May. Hunting during the offseason is illegal and disrupts a turkey’s ability to properly reproduce, Makridakis said.

“Whoever’s doing this is a criminal. It’s not just a matter of animal cruelty, it’s a crime. Environmental police are on the hunt for this person,” Makridakis said.

The turkeys cannot be helped until they are caught, Makridakis said.

Fresh Start is working with the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, and Sudbury Dog and Animal Control to find the person or persons responsible for shooting the turkeys.

“If it was a bullet, it could be traced back to a gun, but arrows are very, very hard to trace. It’s a nice neighborhood and you wouldn’t think a poacher would be living there,” Makridakis said.

Anyone who sees the turkeys should call Environmental Police and avoid touching or removing the arrows, Makridakis said. Fresh Start is asking anyone with information about the turkeys to contact Environmental Police.

