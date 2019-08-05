Woman trapped inside luggage compartment of Peter Pan bus rescued after calling 911; driver charged

Police said the 911 ping showed that her cell phone was in the area of Exit 70 in the town of Willington, Conn., and troopers were dispatched to intercept the bus. A trooper posted at Exit 73 in Union, Conn., noticed the bus traveling in the right lane and activated the cruiser’s lights and siren.

At about 4 p.m. Connecticut State Police received a 911 call from the woman who said she was locked in the luggage hold of a Peter Pan bus that was traveling east on Interstate 84 headed to Boston.

A 32-year-old New York woman went on a harrowing ride when she got trapped in the luggage compartment of a bus Sunday afternoon, and the bus driver who allegedly locked her inside is now facing criminal charges.

After the bus stopped at the side of the road, the trooper told the driver why he pulled him over.

“I explained to him that we had received a 911 call from a person who was trapped inside one of the luggage compartments,” the police report said. “At that point I had him open the first of two passenger side compartments.”

There was no one in the first compartment, according to the trooper, but when the driver opened the door to the second one, “inside was the female who had called 911.”

According to the police report, the woman got out of the compartment and told police that she had been “purposely locked inside by a female driver while attempting to retrieve items from her bag.”

The accused driver, who had been relieved by the other driver in Hartford and was riding on the bus as a passenger, was identified as Wendy Alberty, 49, of New Jersey. She was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint, as well as breaching the peace. According to police she was being held on a $2,000 bond and was due to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Aug. 21.

Boston Globe reporter Katie Johnston happened to be riding on the Peter Pan bus when all of this happened. Johnston said the woman may have been locked in the compartment “close to an hour or so” before she was freed by police.

“In retrospect, a few of us remembered hearing a banging sound that must have been her, and didn’t last long, but didn’t think anything of it at the time,” said Johnston.

“When the police pulled us over, they opened both luggage compartments -- first the one toward the front, which she wasn’t in, then the rear one -- and stared into them for what seemed like a few minutes, and then suddenly, the woman appeared,” said Johnston. “She had her laptop open, and a bunch of clothes pulled out of a big backpackers’ backpack, and a conga-like drum.”

Johnston said the woman was wearing shorts and a colorful scarf around her neck, and didn’t appear to be in distress.

Apparently the woman had gotten off the bus during a brief stop in Hartford and never returned, she said.

“The guy who had been sitting next to her on the bus said he noticed she wasn’t on the bus, but he figured she moved to a different seat (the bus wasn’t completely full),” said Johnston. “The banging must have been coming from her.”

Johnston said the woman appeared to be fine and left with the police.

A representative from Peter Pan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first report of a person who’s found themselves stuck inside the luggage compartment of a bus. In 2013 a woman in Ireland was accidentally locked inside the luggage compartment of a coach and traveled 15 miles in there until she was discovered, according to the Irish Times. In 2017 a female soldier in Israel was placing her bag inside the storage compartment of a bus when the bus driver inadvertently closed it while she was still inside, and remained trapped inside the compartment for over an hour, according to the story on IsraelNationalNews.com.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.