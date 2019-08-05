Worcester man pleads guilty to identity theft almost 25 years after escaping from Puerto Rico prison

A Worcester man who allegedly escaped from a Puerto Rico prison in 1994 pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Worcester, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Jose Lopez Rosado, 51, allegedly applied for a duplicate Massachusetts driver’s license in February 2016 using someone else’s Social Security number. He then used that license to receive MassHealth benefits, officials said.

Rosado’s true identity was not known until he was arrested in July 2018 on unrelated charges. He escaped from prison while serving a 40-year sentence for second-degree murder, officials said.