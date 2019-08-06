Chicago murder suspect arrested in Boston
Boston police say they have arrested a local man wanted in connection to a December homicide in Chicago.
According to a statement from the Boston Police Department, Javier Castillo, 30, of Boston, was arrested just before 9 a.m. Monday in Roxbury. He was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in Chicago on Dec. 26, 2018 — the day after Christmas.
Castillo is awaiting extradition to Chicago.
