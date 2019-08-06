Clarendon Street ramp onto Mass. Pike closing over safety concerns on Sept. 3
Boston’s on-ramp from Clarendon Street onto the Massachusetts Turnpike is closing Sept. 3 over safety concerns, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.
MassDOT is closing the westbound ramp after more than a year of discussions with local leaders “due to concerns over safety and effective travel,” the department said in a statement. The on-ramp has about 4 times as many crashes as the ramps at Arlington and Dartmouth streets.
“This on-ramp has limited sight distance for drivers, meaning they have little visibility of other vehicles when they are merging onto the highway, and it is too short for vehicles to accelerate to the appropriate speed at the access point,” the statement said.
The closure was approved by the Federal Highway Administration, MassDOT said. The ramp is used by 75 percent less vehicles per hour than the Arlington and Dartmouth streets ramps.
“[W]e advise motorists to utilize other nearby on-ramps onto I-90 westbound when this permanent closure is put in place,” said Jonathan Gulliver, a MassDOT Highway Administrator.
The Clarendon Street ramp is near Back Bay Station. The closure will not impact traffic on the Turnpike, MassDOT said.
“Back Bay businesses support the elimination of this redundant on-ramp which will create a safer Clarendon Street for pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular traffic,” said Meg Mainzer-Cohen, the president of the Back Bay Association.
MassDOT is holding a public meeting about the ramp closure at Central Library in Copley Square Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
