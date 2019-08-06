Clarendon Street ramp onto Mass. Pike closing over safety concerns on Sept. 3

Boston’s on-ramp from Clarendon Street onto the Massachusetts Turnpike is closing Sept. 3 over safety concerns, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

MassDOT is closing the westbound ramp after more than a year of discussions with local leaders “due to concerns over safety and effective travel,” the department said in a statement. The on-ramp has about 4 times as many crashes as the ramps at Arlington and Dartmouth streets.

“This on-ramp has limited sight distance for drivers, meaning they have little visibility of other vehicles when they are merging onto the highway, and it is too short for vehicles to accelerate to the appropriate speed at the access point,” the statement said.