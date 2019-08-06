22 communities at high risk from mosquito-borne virus; Mass. to spray insecticide

The spraying will occur in targeted areas in Bristol and Plymouth counties starting Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources and Department of Public Health said in a joint statement Tuesday.

More than 20 communities have been designated by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as being at high risk from the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, officials said.

State officials say the danger of Eastern equine encephalitis being spread by mosquitoes has gotten so high in a section of Southeastern Massachusetts that aerial insecticide spraying is necessary.

Berkley, Bridgewater, Dighton, East Bridgewater, Halifax, Plympton, Rehoboth, West Bridgewater, and Whitman are now at high risk from the mosquito-borne disease, bringing the total number of communities to 22, the Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Advertisement

The other 13 communities, which were already at high risk, are Acushnet, Fairhaven, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester, Taunton, Carver, Easton, Freetown, Lakeville, Middleborough, New Bedford, and Raynham, officials said.

The insecticide Anvil 10+10 will be sprayed from an airplane for several days from dusk until midnight, officials said.

Anvil 10+10 is made from sumithrin, a chemical that is used to kill mosquitoes and rapidly decomposes and deactivates when exposed to light and air, officials said. Piperonyl butoxide is also used in Anvil 10+10 to enhance the sumithrin.

The aerosol droplets from the spray kill mosquitoes on contact in the air. It is registered by the US Environmental Protection Agency and used regularly in 10 other states, the Department of Public Health said.

There are no health risks associated with the spraying, even for those with preexisting health conditions such as asthma or chemical sensitivity, and no special precautions are recommended, officials said. It will not affect the water supply and will be sprayed at night when bees are most likely to be in their hives and fish are least likely to be near the surface of their pools.

Advertisement

Still, residents can choose to reduce exposure by staying indoors, keeping pets inside, and covering outdoor fish ponds, officials said.

EEE is a serious and potentially fatal disease that can be spread from mosquitoes to other animals and humans. Those under the age of 15 are particularly at risk, according to the Department of Public Health.

The virus is rare, and the last case of a human infection in Massachusetts was in 2013, officials said. During the last two outbreaks, the first from 2004 to 2006 and the second from 2010 to 2012, 22 humans were infected.

However, a high risk of the occurrence of human cases is present this year, the Department of Public Health said. This is because there are an abundance of infected mammal-biting mosquitoes, and environmental conditions are optimal for mosquito breeding.

State officials say the month of August is when the chance of infection from the virus peaks.

“The swamp habitats that are the source of EEE activity are not accessible by truck-mounted ground sprayers and so aerial applications are warranted when the risk is this high,” Department of Public Health state epidemiologist Catherine Brown said in the statement Tuesday. “In addition to ground and aerial spraying, people have an important role to play in protecting themselves from mosquito bites.”

Residents in the affected areas can protect themselves by staying inside from dusk to dawn, the peak mosquito hours, applying insect repellent, repairing screens in doors and windows, protecting pets, and draining standing water, officials said.

Advertisement

Mosquitoes carrying the virus were detected for the first time this summer on July 15 in Easton, Freetown, and New Bedford, the Globe previously reported.

The schedule and length of the aerial sprayings is dependent on the weather and the insecticide’s effectiveness. The Department of Public Health and Department of Agricultural Resources are encouraging residents to check the Massachusetts government’s website for updates.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.