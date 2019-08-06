Conn. man killed in two-car crash on Interstate 290 in Marlborough

A Connecticut man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning in Marlborough after his car was hit from behind on Interstate 290, police said.

At around 7:15 a.m., a 24-year-old Lowell man driving a 2016 Subaru Impreza rear-ended a 2011 Ford Escape on I-290 eastbound near Exit 26, State Police said in a statement. This caused the Ford Escape, driven by 55-year-old Lee Johnson of Oakdale, Conn., to enter the median and rollover.

Marlborough fire, Emergency Medical Services, State Police, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the scene, police said.