Conn. man killed in two-car crash on Interstate 290 in Marlborough
A Connecticut man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning in Marlborough after his car was hit from behind on Interstate 290, police said.
At around 7:15 a.m., a 24-year-old Lowell man driving a 2016 Subaru Impreza rear-ended a 2011 Ford Escape on I-290 eastbound near Exit 26, State Police said in a statement. This caused the Ford Escape, driven by 55-year-old Lee Johnson of Oakdale, Conn., to enter the median and rollover.
Marlborough fire, Emergency Medical Services, State Police, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the scene, police said.
Johnson and his two passengers, a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman, were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Johnson was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the passengers sustained minor injuries, police said.
Advertisement
The driver of the Subaru also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Marlborough Hospital, police said. The Lowell man was the only person in the Subaru at the time of the crash, Trooper Dustin Fitch, a State Police spokesman, said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and troopers assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, police said. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.