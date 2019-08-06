Dartmouth College settles sex harassment suit for $14 million

The nine women who brought the lawsuit said they were “satisfied” with the agreement.

Dartmouth settled the lawsuit for $14 million and agreed to make changes to prevent future problems, the New Hampshire college and the attorney for the women announced Tuesday.

Dartmouth College has settled a class-action sexual harassment lawsuit brought by current and former students who alleged that they were preyed upon by three former psychology professors.

“We remain committed to bringing survivor perspectives and community voices to the forefront of the conversation surrounding campus climate,” they said in a joint statement. They plan to work with Dartmouth to ensure that their experiences “are never repeated,” they said.

Dartmouth President Philip Hanlon condemned the behavior of the former professors in a statement.

“We have learned lessons that we believe will enable us to root out this behavior immediately if it ever threatens our campus community again,” Hanlon said.

The exact terms of the settlement still have to be finalized by the court and will be then made public.

The women filed the lawsuit seeking $70 million in damages last November.

They alleged that three former professors in Dartmouth’s psychology and brain sciences department groped female students in plain sight, hosted drinking and hot-tub parties with women, openly debated who had the “hottest lab,” and sexually assaulted graduate students, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged that Dartmouth failed to protect the students.

Dartmouth removed the three professors, Todd Heatherton, Paul Whalen, and Bill Kelley, and revoked their tenure in the summer of 2018.

But the allegations roiled the campus and triggered a criminal investigation by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office. The criminal investigation is still ongoing.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com.