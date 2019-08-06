Drugs, speeding suspected in Seabrook, N.H. crash

New Hampshire State Police suspect drugs and excessive speeding caused a 38-year-old Salem, N.H. man to crash in Seabrook on Sunday night, authorities said.

Richard Beauregard was driving northbound on Interstate 95 shortly before 9 p.m. when he crashed and was thrown from his 2018 Ford Explorer, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Beauregard lost control of his car and drove it over the center median and along an embankment, police said.