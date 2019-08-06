Drugs, speeding suspected in Seabrook, N.H. crash
New Hampshire State Police suspect drugs and excessive speeding caused a 38-year-old Salem, N.H. man to crash in Seabrook on Sunday night, authorities said.
Richard Beauregard was driving northbound on Interstate 95 shortly before 9 p.m. when he crashed and was thrown from his 2018 Ford Explorer, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Tuesday.
Beauregard lost control of his car and drove it over the center median and along an embankment, police said.
A preliminary investigation suggests that drugs and excessive speeding caused Beauregard to lose control of his vehicle, according to State Police.
Beauregard was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit on Tuesday, police said.
Part of Interstate 95 North near Exit 1 was closed for 2.5 hours due to the incident.
Seabrook police and firefighters, Massachusetts State Police, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
