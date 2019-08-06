Everett man charged in hit-and-run death said he checked twice but didn’t see anyone

In an interview with police, William said he was the driver and sole occupant of the truck and did not know he had hit someone until he was approached by investigators on July 27 and subsequently watched news broadcasts.

Allen L. Williams allegedly struck and killed an Everett man with his white Ford F150 pickup truck in Boston’s Charlestown section on July 25.

The 65-year-old Everett man accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run in Boston told investigators that he twice searched the area but never saw anything, according to the police report.

Williams said he did not see anyone or anything either of the two times he circled back to the scene. He said he was not using his cellphone at the time of the crash and handed over his two iPhones to investigators, according to the report filed in court.

The victim, who has been identified as Humberto Castaneda, was struck around 10:15 p.m., but was not found until around 11:20 p.m. His body laid on Alford Street, near the intersection with Dexter Street, for more than an hour. Paramedics declared Castaneda, 59, dead at the scene, the police report said.

Williams has been involved in at least eight crashes between 2012 to 2017 in Massachusetts. His driving records also show that he has been charged multiple times for speeding and reckless driving in Alabama and Georgia, and received a citation for refusing to take an alcohol test in Georgia in 2006.

On Monday morning, Police arrested Williams on charges of leaving the scene of a collision after causing death and operating after license suspension.

There was already an active warrant from Boston Municipal Court for Williams, the report said.

The warrant was issued for operating after license suspension and speeding after a Feb. 11 incident, according to Nicole Morrell, a spokeswoman for Massachusetts State Police.

Williams was arraigned on the hit-and-run charges Monday afternoon in Charlestown Municipal Court, where not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. His attorney Michael Cioffi declined to comment.

He posted $1,500 bail, and his next court hearing is slated for Sept. 19.

Sarah Wu can be reached at sarah.wu@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @sarah_wu_.