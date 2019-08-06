Four hurt in Boston EMS ambulance crash

Four people were hurt when a Boston Emergency Medical Services ambulance was involved in a crash on Blue Hill Avenue Tuesday morning, officials said.

Boston police reported that the crash occurred around 4:33 a.m. in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Quincy Street, on the Dorchester-Roxbury line.

Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Boston EMS, said the crash happened when the ambulance was responding to a call. “There was no patient in the rig,” she said.