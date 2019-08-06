Judge instructs jurors in Boston Calling trial

US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin delivered preliminary instructions before closing arguments were made in the trial of Kenneth Brisette and Timothy Sullivan, who are accused of strong-arming the Crash Line production company into hiring members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 for the Boston Calling festival.

The judge in the Boston Calling trial told jurors Tuesday they can only convict two top Walsh administration aides if they conclude the evidence shows that operators of the music festival felt threatened by the aides and feared they would suffer “economic harm.”

“You must decide whether the government has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendants threatened, and Crash Line reasonably feared, ‘economic harm,’’’ the judge said from the bench. “You may not convict Mr. Brissette or Mr. Sullivan based on speculation or conjecture. You may, however, draw reasonable inferences from the evidence.”

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors have described the Crash Line founders, Brian Appel and Michael Snow, as victims of Brissette and Sullivan, who exploited the promoters’ fear that the city might shut down the concert to force them into hiring nine union workers just days before the festival.

The closings come after the defense called their key witness, former Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans, who testified he pushed for restrictions on alcohol sales at the 2014 festival on his own behalf, not as the result of any interaction with Brissette or Sullivan.

Evans said all he cared about that summer was the safety of concertgoers at the popular festival, which motivated him to push back against Crash Line’s plans at an acrimonious meeting at Boston police headquarters in August 2014, about a week before the festival.

Evans depicted a greedy concert promoter who seemed more concerned with selling alcohol to maximize profits than working with police to make sure the festival was safe.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Appel complained that without longer hours, the concert would not be able to go on, Evans testified. “I remember telling him, ‘If you have to make your money off alcohol, maybe you shouldn’t have the event,’ ” Evans said.

Prosecutors have insinuated that police changed the serving hours allowed under the company’s liquor license and imposed more restrictions as part of a plan to pressure Snow and Appel.

Evans was one of two witnesses the defense called Monday to make its case that the police department’s concerns were completely independent of the conversations city officials were having about the union.

Evans said Appel wanted to serve alcohol for 11 hours without beer pens, which force concertgoers to stay under tents while they’re drinking. Evans said he wanted the beer pens and the hours curbed significantly, but Appel was intractable.

“This kid wasn’t being flexible,” Evans said. “He sort of felt entitled: ‘I’m going to get this one way or the other.’ ”

Evans’s testimony was shown on monitors to the jury. He was recorded July 31 at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he is recovering from a hip injury that he sustained when he fell during a recent run in Toronto.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.